BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Beaver County commissioners held an impromptu press conference last night to address the public on the Coronavirus outbreak.

KDKA has learned that this person may be a member of the Aliquippa School district community.

However, it has not yet known what this person’s role at the district is.

A news release sent out by the Aliquippa superintendent states that this information has not been officially confirmed by the county, the state and federal officials.

The release goes on to say that the Pennsylvania Department of Health will be following its standard protocol to inform the public and the people this person has been in contact with.

Officials declared a state of emergency in the county.

“Our first steps first and foremost..is the safety of our residents,” said Beaver County Commissioner Daniel Camp.

“I think it will come to reality to the residents in Beaver County that this is a serious matter. We urge them to continue to follow the DCD and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.”

Officials say Beaver is classified as a fourth class county, so they can only recommend businesses and restaurants and bars to close.