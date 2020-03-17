PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – News of coronavirus quickly canceled hundreds of blood drives across the Pittsburgh area.
For that reason, blood donation centers are facing a severe shortage and don’t want it to get worse.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller went inside one local blood lab to see just how low supplies are today and how you can help.
Vitalant’s blood lab is dealing with a shortage of blood donations.
“Because of the mandatory two-week closure,” Kristen Lane, Vitalant’s Marketing Lead, explained.
“Companies, organizations, schools, places of worship are all not functioning for a few weeks and as a result if they have blood drives scheduled during those times those blood drives no longer are taking place.”
So if you want to do your part and go and offer to donate blood, you can do so at one of the 10 donation centers.
They have extended hours right now throughout the course of the week. For all the locations and times, click here.
