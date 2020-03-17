Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saint Vincent College has suspended face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The college announced all face-to-face instruction would be online for the rest of the semester.
Students can begin moving their belongings out of residence halls on Wednesday.
Access to residence halls will be by appointment only.
“Students who depart by 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, will receive a prorated room and board credit,” the university says in a press release.
You must log in to post a comment.