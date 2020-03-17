PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Primanti Bros. is taking precautions for their customers in the face of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Pittsburgh-based restaurant has announced a new series of dining options for all Pennsylvania-based restaurants that include delivery and takeout orders.

The first option is free delivery from the restaurant where applicable, as well as continuing deliveries from UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub.

The second option is takeout orders, which will be delivered directly to customers’ vehicles.

Primanti Bros. spokesperson Adam Golomb said in a news release:

“For more than 87 years, Primanti Bros., has considered team members, customers and the communities we serve to be family. The health and safety of that family is our top priority. We are committed to providing a high-quality food experience to our loyal fans and will continue to support our team members during this unprecedented time.”

He goes on to say the new protocols will be monitored and changed as needed.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.