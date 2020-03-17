PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All Macy’s stores across the nation are closing in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The company will temporarily close all stores by the end of Tuesday’s business day and through March 31. The company says this includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
Employees affected by the closure will receive benefits and compensation.
“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc. in a press release.
“We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work. During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf called for nonessential businesses in the state to close in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.