PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Beaver Valley Mall will be closed until further notice amid the growing Coronavirus outbreak.
In a press release Monday evening, the Namdar Realty Group announced its shopping malls would be closed until further notice.
This news comes following Pa. Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate that all shopping malls in Pennsylvania be closed.
Namdar Realty Group say that they will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure compliance with all state regulations and government orders.
