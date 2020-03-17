PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting Tuesday, senior shoppers will be accommodated during the first hour of business at Dollar General store locations.

Dollar General Corporation announced its plans on Monday to dedicate the first hour of store business solely to the needs of senior customers.

STARTING TODAY: Dollar General is dedicating their first hour of operation to seniors so they can avoid the busier hours. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/d0R8KtZyGF — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 17, 2020

Many of their stores open at 8:00 a.m.

This decision comes as the seniors are one the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

The first hour of business allows the seniors to be able to purchase the items they need while avoiding busier and more crowded periods of shopping later in the day.

In addition to the early dedicated hour, Dollar General announced that its stores will be closing one hour earlier in the evening to allow for cleaning and restocking.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO in a press release. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

While Dollar General is still open, many business across the state will be closed for at least two weeks.

In Westmoreland County, some business owners say that closing is simply not a viable option.

“I may be able to modify my business somewhat, maybe do a delivery service if necessary. But I can’t see myself shutting down,” said Allan Lydic, owner of Greensburg News.

Tanger Outlets in Washington County shut down and will remain closed until March 27th.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says that he has the authority to enforce closures, but expects his order to be self-enforced by area businesses.

He does not intend to use State Police or the National Guard to enforce closures.