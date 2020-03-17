FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) – The Fox Chapel Area School District says a student whose sibling tested positive for coronavirus came back to the high school to get their belongings, and now they’re trying to identify people who could have been exposed to COVID-19.

On the Fox Chapel Area School District’s website, it says two students have a brother who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday after he returned to the area Friday.

It was also on Monday when the district says one of the siblings came to the high school between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to get their belongings.

The district says it just learned about this on Tuesday.

The students’ brother is not a student and was not in the school, the district says. His symptoms are mild.

Now, the district says it’s working to identify and notify any students who could have come in contact with the student whose brother has coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Health Department said they have one new confirmed case of coronavirus and three additional presumptive cases. That brings the total number of cases in Allegheny County to 10, seven of them confirmed.