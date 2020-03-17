



HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — In a Facebook post, Hampton Township says someone from the township has contracted the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday by the municipal manager, the township says the virus has arrived.

“As many of you are aware, the presence of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has been reported in Western Pennsylvania. You may even be aware that an individual from Hampton has contracted this virus,” the post reads.

The municipal manager says the township will continue to give updates and provide more information when it becomes available.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is confirming 20 additional positive cases of coronavirus across the state this Tuesday.

That brings the total number in the state to 96, according to health officials.

The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed Tuesday morning one new case, as well as three presumptive cases.

The other additional cases across the state include: