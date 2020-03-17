PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Plum are searching for a thief who used a rock to break into a local pizza shop.

The crime happened just hours after the restaurant decided to provide free lunches to kids in need as all schools are shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

KDKAs Meghan Schiller talked to the restaurant’s owner, who says she’s refusing to let the “bad guy” win.

The owner of Lelulo’s Pizzeria says she’s angry, but she believes in karma.

She was trying to do a good thing and provide free lunch to students in her neighborhood and instead she found someone had thrown a rock and shattered the front glass window of her shop that sits along Unity Center Road.

She said the suspect broke in and stole all of the cash in her register.

Tuesday, a group of electricians from Amazing Electric volunteered their time to board up her window with wood after seeing the owners’ post on social media.

She said she’s not letting this one bad person, who she said is caught on camera at her shop, ruin a good thing.

She said she’s so thankful for all the support and generous donations.

She’s turning the surveillance video over to Plum Police.

She’ll continue to offer lunch- subs, pizzas, snacks and water to anyone in need.