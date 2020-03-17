BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, At Least 77 Cases In State, Including 6 In Allegheny County
HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police helped a man escape an overnight trailer fire in Lawrence County.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. at the Gaslight Mobile Home Park in Hickory Township.

A woman inside escaped and police rescued a man in a wheelchair.

One of the two people went to the hospital with a leg injury, while the other was flown to an area hospital to be treated for burns.

The fire destroyed the home.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

