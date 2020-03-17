Comments
HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police helped a man escape an overnight trailer fire in Lawrence County.
The fire started around 1:00 a.m. at the Gaslight Mobile Home Park in Hickory Township.
A woman inside escaped and police rescued a man in a wheelchair.
One of the two people went to the hospital with a leg injury, while the other was flown to an area hospital to be treated for burns.
The fire destroyed the home.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause.
