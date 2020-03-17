



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is confirming 20 additional positive cases of Coronavirus across the state this Tuesday.

That brings the total number in the state to 96, according to health officials.

#COVID19 Update:

Locally, those cases include the new ones in Allegheny County, as well as the first case in Beaver County and a new case in Washington County.

The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed this morning one new case, as well as three presumptive cases.

The other additional cases across the state include:

Beaver County 1

Bucks County 3

Chester County 2

Cumberland County 5

Delaware County 2

Montgomery County 2

Philadelphia County 2

Washington County 2

According to health officials, all patients are either quarantined at home or are hospitalized.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release: “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”

There are 879 patients who have tested negative in the state.

