



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The son of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht has tested positive for coronavirus. The boy is also the grandson of Cyril Wecht.

KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan has confirmed Justice Wecht is now quarantined. His son tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Madrid. He also reports Justice Wecht’s son is the brother of two Fox Chapel Area School District high school students.

#KDKA has learned that son of PA Supreme Court Justice David Wecht has returned from Spain and is presumptive positive for coronavirus. His grandfather Dr. Cyril Wecht confirms. — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 17, 2020

Young Wecht is a student at Georgetown University who tested presumptive positive after returning from study abroad in Spain. He has been in contact with his two brothers who are students at Fox Chapel HS. #KDKA — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 17, 2020

The district says one of the boy’s siblings came back to the high school to get their belongings. Now they’re trying to identify people who could have been in contact with this student, who was exposed to COVID-19.

According to the district, the student came to the high school between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday. Justice Wecht’s son tested positive on Monday.

The district says they just learned about this Tuesday.

The students’ brother is not a student and was not in the school, the district says. His symptoms are mild.

Now, the district says it’s working to identify and notify any students who could have come in contact with this student.

On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Health Department said they have one new confirmed case of coronavirus and three additional presumptive cases. That brings the total number of cases in Allegheny County to 10, seven of them confirmed.