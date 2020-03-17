PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are donating $1 million to PNC Park employees for games missed during the MLB season hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

NEWS: Each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams will commit $1 million to ballpark employees who would not have been paid due to the coronavirus crisis causing the postponement of the baseball season until at least mid-May. Story filed to ESPN and coming soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 17, 2020

ESPN’s Jeff Passan said every MLB team is donating $1 million to workers and will send out specific details about the funds it plans to distribute in the near future.

No timeline was released on when things could be put into motion.

The Pirates announce the team has committed $1 million to help PNC Park employees affected by the delay to the start of the MLB season. pic.twitter.com/VCBDkNDQD4 — Pirates (@Pirates) March 17, 2020

In a statement to ESPN, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the following:

“Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million,” Manfred said. “I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love.”

Information regarding extended assistance for minor league coaches, players or ballpark staff hasn’t been released yet.

The MLB announced Monday the start of the 2020 season will be later than first expected. According to the league, a potential opening day date will not take place before mid-May at the earliest amongst Coronavirus concerns and CDC Guidelines.