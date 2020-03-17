BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Officials Up Total Cases Across State To 96
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are donating $1 million to PNC Park employees for games missed during the MLB season hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan said every MLB team is donating $1 million to workers and will send out specific details about the funds it plans to distribute in the near future.

No timeline was released on when things could be put into motion.

In a statement to ESPN, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the following:

“Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million,” Manfred said. “I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love.”

Information regarding extended assistance for minor league coaches, players or ballpark staff hasn’t been released yet.

The MLB announced Monday the start of the 2020 season will be later than first expected. According to the league, a potential opening day date will not take place before mid-May at the earliest amongst Coronavirus concerns and CDC Guidelines.

