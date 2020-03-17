OAKLAND (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is postponing all spring commencement ceremonies and activities amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The university announced the news on Tuesday.
New dates for in-person ceremonies will be scheduled and announced in the future.
Read the full letter to students below:
“As communities around the world respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Pittsburgh continues to take measures to protect the health of the Pitt community and our neighbors. One of the most important means of doing this is to ensure that the community avoids large gatherings, which COVID-19 has made unsafe.
“Unfortunately, as a result, we have decided to postpone all of this spring’s commencement ceremonies and activities. New dates for in-person ceremonies will be scheduled and announced once circumstances allow and with enough notice for graduates and their families to return to campus for the celebration.
“This decision was not made lightly. We know this news will be upsetting both to graduates, who have worked so hard to reach this milestone, and to their loved ones, who have supported them on their journeys. We recognize that this is not how any of you imagined this year ending—without the time to celebrate together and say farewell to the friends, mentors and the University that has fostered and witnessed your academic and personal success.
“Please be assured that the University is committed to celebrating our graduating students’ impressive achievements when it is safe to do so.
“This year’s graduates have done remarkable things, despite all the challenges faced along the way—and our graduates are primed to do even more. The University community looks forward to a safe and meaningful celebration of their bright futures.”
