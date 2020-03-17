PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools district says a relative of a student has tested positive for coronavirus.
The district says Pittsburgh Brookline student’s relative has “reportedly tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.”
The district released a statement, saying in part:
“Both Pittsburgh Brookline and Pittsburgh Milliones will receive deep cleaning with the District’s electrostatic machine this week. As an added precaution, Grab and Go lunches will cease at each location. Grab and Go meal service for students who reside in Brookline will be relocated to the Tree of Life Church, located at 1036 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15226. Due to low attendance, the Grab and Go site at Milliones was set to close this Friday. Jubilee Kitchen, Pittsburgh Miller, Oak Hill and Pittsburgh Weil remain available to provide Grab and Go meals for Hill District students.”
The school is currently closed, as last week Gov. Tom Wolf closed all K-12 schools in the state for 10 business days.
