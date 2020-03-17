



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Diocese of Pittsburgh is cancelling all its fish frys amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“As a clarification of a previous announcement regarding the cancellation of all parish activities in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, fish fries and the Stations of the Cross are to be cancelled effective immediately,” the diocese said in a news release.

“”My main priority and consideration with these decisions is for the safety and well-being of our priests, deacons, parishioners, and, indeed, the whole community,” Bishop David Zubik said in the same news release.

On Monday, the diocese said all first reconciliations and first communions in March are postponed and rescheduled. The diocese said the availability of those April events will be determined in the future.

All scheduled confirmations in March are also postponed and will be rescheduled. The status of confirmations in April is TBD.

Communal anointing of the sick is suspended until further notice, but priests will offer annotating of the sick on an individual basis.

Weddings and funerals may proceed with limited attendance.

Parishes must cancel all scheduled events until further notice, the diocese says, and baptism is permitted outside of Mass.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: