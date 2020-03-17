



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’ve heard the president call on Americans to limit travel, but so far, the government has not put any restrictions put on domestic flights.

With the president’s guideline of “stay out of groups of 10 or more,” who can blame anyone getting on a plane for thinking twice, like Suzanne Mayes, who’s heading home to Florida.

“I’m trying not to panic, I’m prepared, I have my wipes, I took my vitamins, I’m trying to be very calm about it,” she said.

Gloria Reed says Waynesburg Univeristy closed her dorm, so she is heading home to Texas and getting on the plane concerned.

“It’s a bit scary just knowing that someone might be sick and you don’t even know it,” she said.

“I feel like as long as you keep your hands washing and think about touching your face, not a problem,” said WVU student Carrie Murray.

So for outbound travelers, there might be reservations, but for those arriving here in baggage claim, the word is “relief.”

“I’m glad I’m back home safely, it was kind of crazy going through JFK and stuff, but I’m glad I’m home,” said Crystal Cox from Sheraden.

Many of those coming home today say you could see that people are shying away from air travel, with one passenger saying their plane was only about half full.

Passengers arriving from Savannah and from Florida told KDKA’s John Shumway there’s a stark difference in the atmosphere here.

“Didn’t seem to be nearly as much fear and panic down there as there is here,” said Doug Anderson.

But across the board in baggage claim, KDKA’s John Shumway heard this: “Glad to be home, that’s about it. Glad to be home.”

