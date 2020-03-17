



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon has been canceled as a result of the CDC’s ban on gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

Following the guidelines from the Center of Disease Control, the City of Pittsburgh put the ban in place on Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

We regret to share with all of you that the DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon will not take place in 2020. If you are already registered for the event, you will have two options: run virtually or receive a refund of your registration fees. https://t.co/6Zz6ifwWf8 — Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) March 17, 2020

That means the events of Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend cannot go on.

The annual marathon was scheduled to happen the weekend of May 1-3.

Event organizer and P3R CEO Troy Schooley said in a news release:



“All of us at P3R are disappointed and frustrated that this year’s DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon has been canceled. But we know that this is really the only decision the City of Pittsburgh could make given the current environment and that it’s the right thing to do to ensure the safety of our participants, staff, volunteers, medical professionals, security personnel and spectators.”

Anyone registered for the marathon can now run it virtually to earn the finisher’s prize package. If that is not an option, runners can get a refund.

Additional information is available on the Pittsburgh Marathon’s website at this link.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

