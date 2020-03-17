PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins shared a video of Kris Letang and his son talking to fans about the coronavirus outbreak.
Kris Letang starts off by saying he knows everyone is going through a tough time and daily life is changing.
“But I think it’s going to be all about teamwork,” he goes on to say. “Don’t think you won’t make a difference. Every individual needs to apply the recommendations and rules set in place by the government.”
Letang then turns to his son Alex and asks if he has anything to add.
“Stay home, be safe!” Alex says.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has also asked Pennsylvanians to stay home, calling for nonessential businesses to close for two weeks.
