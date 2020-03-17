



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A pizza shop in Westmoreland County is looking to make a difference in the lives of residents.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Rocco Pifferetti with Rocco’s Pizzeria in Youngwood is a shining light.

“We are providing free lunches for anyone under the age of 18 right now due to school closures,” Pifferetti said.

For the last two days, the shop has seen scores of kids show up to grab some food.

In the back, Pifferetti and his employees have been making pizzas non-stop.

“Today? We’ve gone through 20. We probably fed close to 40 students today. We did a little over 50 yesterday. Today, we’re probably going to beat that,” he said.

Sara Vinsek brought her kids down to have a bite to eat on Tuesday.

“It’s greatly appreciated,” said Sara Vinsek.”It’s a big deal.”

“I got chicken tenders and fries,” student Conner Dodrill said.

What prompted the shop to give away the food?

Pifferetti has a soft heart.

He wanted to help everyone in the community.

“They’ve made me successful. So it’s time to give back to them in a time of need,” he said.

“We can do it for 2 weeks. If we can do it longer, we’ll do it longer,” Pifferetti said.