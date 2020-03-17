Comments
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Voters who participated in Westmoreland County’s special election voted differently this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Tuesday’s election was to fill the 58th District state House seat, which was left vacant when Rep. Justin Walsh resigned to become a common pleas judge.
Given that it was a special election, not a lot of voters were expected. But safety was on the minds of everyone as officials handed out q-tips to voters to reduce the spread of germs on the machines.
Voters also had to bring their own pens to sign the polling book.
The polls closed at 8 p.m.
