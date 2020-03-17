PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Watt brother is coming to Pittsburgh.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that Derek Watt is signing with Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: FB Derek Watt is signing with the #Steelers. Multiple Watts now in Pittsburgh.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020
His younger brother is T.J. Watt of the Steelers and his older brother is the Texans’ J.J. Watt.
ESPN is reporting that Derek Watt is signing a three-year deal worth $9.75 million.
Fullback Derek Watt is signing a three-year, $9.75-million deal with the Steelers, per source, reuniting with brother T.J. in Pittsburgh.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2020
T.J. Watt welcomed his brother to the team on Twitter, “LETS GOOOOO!!!!!!!! Welcome to #SteelersNation !!!!!!!!.”
LETS GOOOOO!!!!!!!! Welcome to #SteelersNation !!!!!!!! @DerekWatt34 https://t.co/5cL1i9QJzG
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 17, 2020
