BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Officials Up Total Cases Across State To 96
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Football, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Watt brother is coming to Pittsburgh.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that Derek Watt is signing with Pittsburgh Steelers.

His younger brother is T.J. Watt of the Steelers and his older brother is the Texans’ J.J. Watt.

ESPN is reporting that Derek Watt is signing a three-year deal worth $9.75 million.

T.J. Watt welcomed his brother to the team on Twitter, “LETS GOOOOO!!!!!!!! Welcome to #SteelersNation !!!!!!!!.”

Comments