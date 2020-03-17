Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Robert Morris University says an official who worked the NEC men’s basketball championship game at the UPMC Events Center has tested positive for coronavirus.
The university released the news on Tuesday after the Northeast Conference informed them of the positive test.
The game was played on March 10, when Robert Morris beat St. Francis (Pa.) to win the conference title.
RMU said it is notifying those most likely to have been in close contact with the official.
“Because the game took place seven days ago, and symptoms are most likely to occur within five to seven days, all are deemed to be at low risk for infection. They should, however, monitor themselves for the next seven days for symptoms,” the university said.
