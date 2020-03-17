



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Rolling Stones are postponing their show in Pittsburgh due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Stones’ “NO FILTER” North America tour has been postponed.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority,” the band said in a press release.

“We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

Before the show in Pittsburgh was first announced, the tour was teased, with billboards popping up through the area. The Rolling Stones logo was even spraypainted onto Heinz Field.

The Rolling Stones were supposed to perform at Heinz Field on June 23. Ticketholders are asked to hold onto their tickets and wait for more information.