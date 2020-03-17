ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was left dead in a fatal accident off of Interstate 279 on Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened along I-279 in the Northbound lanes around 5:00 p.m.

Police say that a vehicle was driving on the highway and lost control for unknown reasons.

The vehicle went off of the road before traveling down an embankment and going airborne.

After sliding on its roof and into a guardrail, the vehicle came to a stop in the HOV lanes on its roof.

27-year-old Michael Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another occupant of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jason Moran was transported to a local hospital and reported to be in stable condition according to Police.