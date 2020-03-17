Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger’s contract has reportedly been restructured by the Steelers.
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that Roethlisberger’s contract has been restructured to help make more cap space for the team.
Steelers have restructured the contract of Ben Roethlisberger to create extra cap space. Fifth player to do so along with tight end Vance McDonald, cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steve Nelson and kicker Chris Boswell.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 17, 2020
The Steelers previously restructured four other contracts.
