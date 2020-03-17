BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, At Least 77 Cases In State, Including 6 In Allegheny County
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger’s contract has reportedly been restructured by the Steelers.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that Roethlisberger’s contract has been restructured to help make more cap space for the team.

The Steelers previously restructured four other contracts.

Comments