BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, At Least 77 Cases In State, Including 6 In Allegheny County
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Javon Hargrave, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ramon Foster, Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers roster is seeing some changes through retirement and free agency.

In addition to restructuring some contracts, some players have left the roster in different manners.

Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Haden, Chris Boswell, Steve Nelson, and Vance McDonald have reportedly undergone contract restructuring to help afford the team more cap room in the immediate future.

Ramon Foster has announced his retirement.

Tyler Matakevich has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Javon Hargrave agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Also on Monday, the Steelers used the franchise tag on Bud Dupree.

 

Comments