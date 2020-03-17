



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers roster is seeing some changes through retirement and free agency.

In addition to restructuring some contracts, some players have left the roster in different manners.

Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Haden, Chris Boswell, Steve Nelson, and Vance McDonald have reportedly undergone contract restructuring to help afford the team more cap room in the immediate future.

Steelers have restructured the contract of Ben Roethlisberger to create extra cap space. Fifth player to do so along with tight end Vance McDonald, cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steve Nelson and kicker Chris Boswell. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 17, 2020

Ramon Foster has announced his retirement.

Tyler Matakevich has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking of Tyler Matakevich, what a day for the special teams ace, reportedly getting $9 million over two years. If there was a better place for "Dirty Red" than Pittsburgh, it's Buffalo, where he can be revered by the wildlings of the NFL. Especially with Tormund on the mend. pic.twitter.com/x2s4vvx1xY — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) March 17, 2020

Javon Hargrave agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Also on Monday, the Steelers used the franchise tag on Bud Dupree.