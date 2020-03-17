Comments
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Washington County officials have signed a declaration of disaster emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The declaration was signed on Tuesday by county commissioners.
There are two cases of the virus in Washington County.
The declaration allows county officials to coordinate the activities of an emergency response.
“Given the ever-changing situation surrounding COVID-19, the County along with the rest of the country identifies the need to put into place proactive measures to respond to all potential threats that this virus presents,” a release from the county said.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.