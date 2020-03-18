PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2020 NFL league year is underway and the Steelers have a lot of work to do for next season.

THE LATEST: March 17th, 9:40 p.m.

The Steelers are placing a 2nd-round tender on tackle Matt Feiler.

“#Steelers giving starting T Matt Feiler a second-round tender as a restricted free agent”

#Steelers giving starting T Matt Feiler a second-round tender as a restricted free agent — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2020

March 17th, 9:19 p.m.

“Steelers’ CB Mike Hilton will receive a 2nd-round tender, per

@RosenhausSports.”

Steelers’ CB Mike Hilton will receive a 2nd-round tender, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

March 17th, 8:45 p.m.

“The #Seahawks are signing former #Steelers OL B.J. Finney to a two-year, $8 million deal, source said. Versatile interior player who has 13 career starts.”

The #Seahawks are signing former #Steelers OL B.J. Finney to a two-year, $8 million deal, source said. Versatile interior player who has 13 career starts. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2020

March 17th, 7:56 p.m.

“I guess this means Banner got an RFA tender from the Steelers.”

I guess this means Banner got an RFA tender from the Steelers. https://t.co/LTUvIi6DBG — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 17, 2020

March 17th, 5:42 p.m.

“Fullback Derek Watt is signing a three-year, $9.75-million deal with the Steelers, per source, reuniting with brother T.J. in Pittsburgh.”

Fullback Derek Watt is signing a three-year, $9.75-million deal with the Steelers, per source, reuniting with brother T.J. in Pittsburgh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2020

March 17th, 4:54 p.m.

“Long snapper news! Kam Canaday is headed back to the #Steelers on a 2-year deal, source said”

Long snapper news! Kam Canaday is headed back to the #Steelers on a 2-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

March 17th, 1:03 p.m.

“We have placed Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Retired List.”

We have placed Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Retired List.https://t.co/AR2JG4avla — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 17, 2020

March 17th, 9:28 a.m.

“Steelers have restructured the contract of Ben Roethlisberger to create extra cap space. Fifth player to do so along with tight end Vance McDonald, cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steve Nelson and kicker Chris Boswell.”

Steelers have restructured the contract of Ben Roethlisberger to create extra cap space. Fifth player to do so along with tight end Vance McDonald, cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steve Nelson and kicker Chris Boswell. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 17, 2020

March 17th, 9:24 a.m.

“Former #Steelers LB Tyler Matakevich to the #Bills, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC. The special-teams ace gets a two-year deal worth up to $9 million.”

Former #Steelers LB Tyler Matakevich to the #Bills, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC. The special-teams ace gets a two-year deal worth up to $9 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020

March 16th, 8:04 p.m.

“Former Steelers’ NT Javon Hargrave reached agreement with the Eagles on a three-year, $39m deal with $26M fully guaranteed, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Hargrave becomes the highest paid nose tackle in the NFL.”

Former Steelers’ NT Javon Hargrave reached agreement with the Eagles on a three-year, $39m deal with $26M fully guaranteed, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Hargrave becomes the highest paid nose tackle in the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

March 16th, 2:39 p.m.

“After 11 seasons in the Black & Gold, @RamonFoster has announced his retirement.”

After 11 seasons in the Black & Gold, @RamonFoster has announced his retirement. MORE: https://t.co/q7h8vsynFH pic.twitter.com/2fO8svW6sZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2020

March 16th, 1:00 p.m.

“We have terminated the contracts of LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo and WR Johnny Holton.”

We have terminated the contracts of LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo and WR Johnny Holton.https://t.co/FXLGm4G9yD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2020

March 16th, 9:38 a.m.

“We have placed the franchise tag on LB Bud Dupree.”