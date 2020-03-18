



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting one new case of Coronavirus today, and one additional presumptive case.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to eight, along with four presumptive positive cases. All together that a total of 12.

The new numbers are up from 10 yesterday.

According to the Health Department, there is no additional information on the newly confirmed case at this time. They are still working to gather information.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health said there are a total of 96 cases in Pennsylvania.

But with the new numbers from Allegheny County, the total should be nearing 100.

