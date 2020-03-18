BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Butler County officials have declared a disaster emergency in the county because of coronavirus, though they have no known cases yet.

Officials announced the emergency declaration at a Wednesday morning press conference in Butler County with commissioners, health officials and public safety leaders present.

A Butler Health System doctor believes that the rural county has an advantage because most of the cases have been in densely populated regions. He advises people to listen to the recommendations and stay home. The rate coronavirus is spreading is a substantial challenge.

BHS Dr. David Rottinghaus says they’ve been tracking the pandemic for weeks. They have plans to have an all hands on deck approach at the hospital and preparing for surges in cases before it gets better.

He says the health system just gained access to testing last week. They’ve tested roughly 60 people, but turn around time for the test results is about five days.

Because testing is limited, Dr. Rottinghaus says if you have mild symptoms it’s best to just protect yourself.

The Butler County emergency management director says there are no confirmed cases in the county, but they do know of over 80 tests that have been sent out without results.

The county is taking precautions in response to the disaster emergency declaration. People who want to enter into the Butler County Government Center will be subjected to a healthcare screening requirement before getting inside the building.

There will also be limited access to the judicial systems in the county as well as the prison. The prison has suspended all visitors and are screening employees, as well as any new arrestees.

Officials say they’ve had a pandemic plan since 2007, and they’re now putting it into place.

