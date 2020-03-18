Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is moving to level 2 emergency operations in response to coronavirus.
The city announced on Wednesday that face-to-face interactions between city employees and residents will be further restricted “while preserving core City services in response to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The city says crews from the departments of Public Works, Mobility and Infrastructure and Permits, Licenses and Inspections will move to “skeleton staffing,” responding to only emergency situations.
According to the press release, parking enforcement is being suspended.
Police, fire, EMS and Animal Care and Control will remain operational.
