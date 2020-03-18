OAKMONT (KDKA) – Scammers are using the fear and concerns of the coronavirus to take advantage of people.

Some are offering testing while others claim they have protection against it.

One man was the target of one of these scams but as a former police chief, he knew something was fishy.

According to Robert Fescemyer, the information the caller was sharing with him didn’t sound right so he knew it had to be a scam.

“As soon as he started asking me for personal information, I knew right away,” Fescemyer said. “You don’t give out your personal information to someone that just calls you and tells you something like that.”

The caller said his name was Joshua and claimed to be with “Pure Rejuvenation Products.” His claim was they had medicine people could take for coronavirus.

Fescemyer said he took note of the phone number and told the man claiming to be Joshua that he would call the company directly to make sure it was on the level.

“If someone calls you, and you don’t recognize them and they tell you they’re with a certain company that does this, first thing you want to do is tell them is ‘I have your number, I’ll give your company a call and talk with your company and make sure everything is on the up-and-up before I do anything over the phone with you,'” Fescemyer explained.

The U.S. Attorney General William Barr has asked U.S. Attorneys to remain vigilant in detecting and prosecuting wrongdoing related to coronavirus scams. Barr says scammers have advertised counterfeit test kits and asked people to donate to charities that aren’t legitimate.

In Pittsburgh, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced the appointment of a COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator to lead investigations into potential fraud schemes.