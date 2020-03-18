PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this uncertain time when we are trying to limit our time going to the store, KDKA’s Susan Koeppen is passing along some of the “making stuff last” tips that she has learned during her years of consumer reporting.

For parents and caregivers who are home-schooling the kids:

Don’t go out and buy new markers. Help your markers last longer by storing them in a container with the tips pointing down. And if you have markers that are dried up, dip them in warm water for a few seconds. They should be good as new.

In the bathroom:

Use a sponge or shower puff if you want your body wash to last longer. You will use half as much soap if you use a puff instead of pouring the soap in your hands.

Always keep your razor “outside” the shower and dry it off after each use to keep the blade from getting too dull too fast.

In the kitchen:

Keep milk in the back of the fridge where it is the coldest. Milk that is properly stored can last seven days past it’s “sell by” date.

Keep eggs in the back of the fridge in their original carton.

Only wash berries when you are ready to eat them to ward off mold.

Never mix your fruits and vegetables in the fridge. Many fruits like apples, melons, bananas and tomatoes give off a gas that can cause other items like cucumbers and broccoli to spoil faster.

And, make sure you remove fruits and vegetables from the plastic bags you used in the store. They need to breathe.