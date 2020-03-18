Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh-based Dick’s Sporting Goods is closing for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it will temporarily close all retail locations for two weeks, starting at the end of Wednesday. Stores will plan to reopen on April 2.
An update to our community. pic.twitter.com/95ebniZiCl
— DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) March 18, 2020
In a statement, CEO Ed Stack says Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores will also be closed.
Customers can still use the mobile app and shop online.
During the closure, the company will provide full pay and benefits.

