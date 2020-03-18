BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Total Statewide Tops 130 And First Death Reported
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Dick's Sporting Goods, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh-based Dick’s Sporting Goods is closing for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it will temporarily close all retail locations for two weeks, starting at the end of Wednesday. Stores will plan to reopen on April 2.

In a statement, CEO Ed Stack says Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores will also be closed.

Customers can still use the mobile app and shop online.

During the closure, the company will provide full pay and benefits.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments