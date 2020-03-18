PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne Light is helping its customers through the coronavirus outbreak by waiving all late fees until “at least May 1,” the company announced.
“Now more than ever before, our customers are relying on us to power their homes and businesses,” said Chief Customer Officer Dave Johnson. “This is a moment when we can show up for them and offer assistance when they need it most. We have every employee and resource at DLC dedicated to providing our customers with excellent service, including safe and reliable power.”
This is in addition to their announcement of discontinuing shut-offs until May 1.
Duquesne Light has been working with local government and health officials to assist in preparing for the COVID-19 outbreak.
