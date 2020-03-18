PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pastor and two parishioners from Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Liberty are in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sheldon Sorge, General Minister to Pittsburgh Presbytery, tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that everyone on staff at the church is also isolating for a two-week period after possibly coming in contact with Pastor Paul Roberts before he experienced the onset of symptoms.

The church last met on Sunday March 8 and Sorge tells KDKA that’s when Pastor Paul Roberts and the two parishioners gathered together. The three were asymptomatic at that time, he said.

The church posted signs on all of the entrances that read “effective immediately: all services and activities are cancelled until further notice.”

Pastor Paul, as he’s known by his congregants, posted a video to Facebook on March 17 and said he appreciates everyone’s prayers and is doing well in isolation.

Eastminster Presbyterian is closed for the foreseeable future.

Sorge also tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that the Presbyterian leaders have encouraged all Presbyterian churches in Pittsburgh, in addition to Eastminster, to go “digital” and live stream services for the time being to keep everyone safe.

Allegheny County has reported a total of 12 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.