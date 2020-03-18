BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Officials Up Total Cases Across State To 96
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Freedom Area School District, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, School Meals


FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) – With Governor Tom Wolf ordering all schools in Pennsylvania to close for 10 business days, that means some students that rely on school lunches could go without food.

However, Freedom Area School District is offering meals to students in need.

They are offering curbside pickup for students under the age of 18 every weekday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. through March 27.

The meals can be picked up at Freedom Area Middle School, former Conway Elementary School, and former Big Knob Elementary School.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments