PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Even with the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania, many are doing what they can to help others.
The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is organizing a food drop off for those in need.
They are looking for volunteers who are at low-risk for COVID-19 to help pack non-perishable foods for distribution.
People who are the most vulnerable are being asked to stay home. This includes anyone who has traveled abroad to countries where the virus is, those taking care of someone suffering from COVID-19, and anyone who is currently sick.
The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank os also asking anyone over the age of 60 or with underlying medical conditions to not volunteer.
Anyone that doesn’t meet these restrictions and would like to volunteer can sign up on the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s website.
