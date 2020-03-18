



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It still feels a little like summer since I’m not used to the kids and me being home all day. It feels odd not to be at work during such a big news story. As a broadcast journalist, my instinct is to go to work when there’s big news, not to stay home.

But this story is different, and even journalists need to stay home to keep as many germs out of the newsroom as possible, so we can keep this important news on the air. So I am “working from home” and figuring out what that means as we go.

My kids are now ages 15, 12 (for one more week) and 9, and it can be difficult for them when they are at the age when they would rather be with their friends than their parents, but we are learning to find things we enjoy doing together.

Today, day three of being home from work and school, we joined the “Mindful Moment” that Mt. Lebanon’s Superintendent, Dr. Tim Steinhauer, is leading every morning at 9 a.m. We listened in by clicking on this link where there’s a countdown until the next Mindful Moment. After updating us on what’s happening with school, he led us through some breathing exercises and asked us to think about three people or things we are grateful for.

I have to admit, after watching “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” movie a couple days ago, Dr. Steinhauer really reminded us of Mr. Rogers… which is a big compliment! We’ll be doing this regularly during this time at home, and anyone can join in.

My neighbor gave us the idea to make cards for people who are alone and can’t have visitors, so we painted and made spin-art cards for some of our family members who are in nursing and assisted living facilities, and we plan to continue sending these every day. It helps me remember how lucky we are to have each other.

We did a group FaceTime chat with my parents in Florida and my sister’s family in Colorado. We learned everyone is handling this in different ways.

Our babysitter summed up best how we are trying to look at this unique period in time.

“I always say God is trying to tell us something…. I think he found a way for the whole world to go back and rethink what’s most important — family, love and helping others.” Thank you Elvira! You said it best.