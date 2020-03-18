O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – As a reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, O’Hara Township has declared a disaster emergency.
On Saturday, Township Manager Julie Jakubec signed the disaster emergency declaration.
“We authorize officials of the Township of O’Hara to act as necessary to meet the current exigencies of this emergency, namely by employment of temporary workers, by the rental of equipment, by the purchase of supplies and materials, and by entering into such contracts and agreements for the performance of public work procedures and formalities normally prescribed by law, mandatory constitutional requirements except,” the declaration read.
O’Hara joins places such as Westmoreland County, Washington County, Pennsylvania, and the City of Pittsburgh in making these declarations.
There are currently 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.
