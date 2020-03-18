



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Bars and restaurants that are still open will be ordered to stop serving food and alcohol on site, effective Wednesday night.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse reports that bars and restaurants must stop selling food and alcohol for on-site consumption. Any businesses not complying will be cited.

We’ve received official confirmation. Beginning at 8:00 tonight, all establishment must stop selling food and alcohol for ON-SITE consumption. Any business not complying will be cited. https://t.co/gtr83wj42i — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) March 18, 2020

For restaurant, retail dispenser and hotel licensees, sales to go are still allowed. The same goes for airport restaurant license holders and sacramental wine licensees.

As for clubs and catering, food and alcohol can’t be served on-site. They’re allowed to sell food to go, but not alcohol to go.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all bars and restaurants to stop dine-in service for two weeks in several counties, including Allegheny, in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.