HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania has its first coronavirus-related death, an adult from Northampton County.
The state health department announced the first COVID-19-related death.
Today the @GovernorTomWolf Administration confirmed the state’s first #COVID19 related death, an adult from Northampton County. This individual was being treated at a hospital.
There is no additional information available about the patient at this time. pic.twitter.com/Cn1V1J1Alw
— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 18, 2020
The adult was being treated at the hospital. There is no additional information available at the time, the health department says.
State officials announced a nearly 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases on Wednesday.
In an evening press conference, Gov. Tom Wolf says this death illustrates the severity of COVID-19.
He says the virus has characteristics that make it difficult to control and urged Pennsylvanians to stay home to help mitigate the spread
