HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania has its first coronavirus-related death, an adult from Northampton County.

The state health department announced the first COVID-19-related death.

The adult was being treated at the hospital. There is no additional information available at the time, the health department says.

State officials announced a nearly 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases on Wednesday.

In an evening press conference, Gov. Tom Wolf says this death illustrates the severity of COVID-19.

He says the virus has characteristics that make it difficult to control and urged Pennsylvanians to stay home to help mitigate the spread

