



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many area restaurants are providing takeout and delivery services in response to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's order to shut down all bars and restaurants from providing dine-in services.

Many area restaurants have shifted their focuses to takeout and delivery options as a way to keep business going while still exercising proper social distancing and protecting the health of the public and their staff.

Please be sure to check with individual restaurants to confirm details listed below.

Carnegie Mellon University worked to create a virtual tip-jar to help those out of work in the service industry as well.

Acorn (Shadyside)

Limited menu with comfort food available.

Takeout orders online or by phone.

Free in-house delivery by staff via phone, also available via Grubhub.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

412-530-5950 – acornpgh.com

Adda (Bakery Square)

Full menu available for takeout orders, pick-up only.

Hours will be shortened to 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

412-404-8403 – addacoffeehouse.com

Alla Famiglia (Mt. Washington)

Takeout menu available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Order over phone or by email (Lauren@allafamiglia.com).

Catering options are available with 24-hour notice.

412-488-1440 – allafamiglia.com

Alta Via (Fox Chapel Plaza)

Full menu available for takeout and delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash.

412-408-3816 – altaviapgh.com

Arnold’s Tea (North Side)

Full menu for take-out, Free hot meals for school-aged students and children.

412-322-2494 – arnoldsteapittsburgh.com

Azorean Café (Bloomfield)

Full menu for takeout, curbside pick-up available.

Online ordering, plus delivery via Uber Eats and Grubhub

412-586-4241 – azoreancafe.com

B52 (Upper Lawrenceville)

Full menu available for takeout, Family-style options will also be available.

Pick-up only.

412-781-5204 – b52pgh.com

Back To The Foodture (Pitcairn)

Full menu available for takeout.

412-372-3100 – facebook.com/Back-To-The-Foodture-737494689957282

Badamo’s (North Side and Mt. Lebanon)

Pickup available with payment processed over the phone.

Walk-up orders discouraged.

Delivery via Postmates and DoorDash for North Side and in-house.

Contactless delivery for Mt. Lebanon location.

412-231-1001 (North Side), 412/563-1000 (Mt. Lebanon) – apizzabadamo.com

Bar Marco (Strip District)

Daily limited menu available for takeout, curbside pick-up and curbside delivery through an in-house system.

Delivery available within a five-mile radius.

Family-style options available.

Call, text or email orders.

Tuesday through Saturday, 12-8 p.m..

412-471-1900 – barmarcopgh.com

Bigham Tavern (Mt. Washington)

Full menu for takeout and delivery.

Servers and bartenders are delivering the food, which can be ordered online.

412-431-9313 – bighamtavern.com

Bitter Ends Luncheonette (Bloomfield)

Accepting pre-orders for curbside pick-up only.

Bread loaves, salad kits, egg salad, doughnuts and cakes. Fridays 4-7 p.m

tillthebitterends.com

Bird on the Run (Shadyside/East Liberty)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up or delivery.

Order in store or through a third-party delivery service.

412- 450-8915 – birdontherun.com

Bonfire (South Side)

Full first floor menu to-go for lunch and dinner.

Condensed comfort food/family style menu in the future.

412-481-3473 – bonfire-pgh.com

BRGR (East Liberty and Mt. Lebanon)

Pickup or delivery via third-party apps.

412-362-2333 (East Liberty) 412-341-2333 (Mt. Lebanon) – brgrpgh.com

Bulldog Pub (Morningside)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up and in-house delivery system.

Six-packs available through pick-up only.

Limited hours Monday through Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday, Saturday 12-11 p.m. and Sunday 12-10 p.m.

412-404-2775 – thebulldogpub.com

Burgatory (All Locations)

Full menu available for takeout and delivery.

Bring Burgatory to your home-atory 🍔 We open at 11 AM for take out & delivery at all Burgatory spots. Give us a call for take out or order through DoorDash, GrubHub & UberEats for delivery. pic.twitter.com/uXV0fE7Hlw — Burgatory Bar (@BurgatoryBar) March 17, 2020

burgatorybar.com

Burgh’ers Brewing (Lawrenceville and Zelienople)

Takeout (regular menu and catering orders) as well as growlers of beer available.

412-904-2622 (Lawrenceville), 724-473-0710 (Zelienople) – burgherspgh.com

Butler Brew Works (Butler)

Full menu available, as well as packaged beer for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery through third-party vendors.

Limited hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

412-264-5347 – butlerbrewworks.com

Butterjoint All Day (Oakland)

Takeout and curbside pick-up of a limited menu of a rotating selection of dishes such as pierogi, stuffed cabbage and meatloaf.

Breakfast and lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mon – Sat.

Order online or by phone.

412-621-2700 – butterjointallday.com

Carmella’s Plates and Pints (South Side)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up and delivery through third-party vendors. Daily, 12-8 p.m.

412-918-1215 – carmellasplatesandpints.com

Carson Street Deli (South Side)

Full menu available, as well six-packs, for takeout, pick-up or delivery.

Will do curbside delivery as well as delivery within a five-mile radius from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Available through third-party delivery services during all open hours.

412-381-5335 – carsonstreetdeliandcraftbeerbar.com

Casa Brasil (Highland Park)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up or delivery.

Call or visit their website to order for pick-up.

For delivery, place an order through Grubhub.

412-404-7573 – casa-brasil.com

Chantal’s Cheese Shop (Bloomfield/Lawrenceville)

Full selection of cheese and other speciality goods, plus grilled cheese sandwiches for takeout.

Same day delivery with $30 minimum; optional $5 service charge which will be donated to 412 Food Rescue.

412-621-1203 – chantalscheese.com

Chengdu Gourmet (Squirrel Hill)

Full menu available for takeout or delivery.

A 10 percent discount will apply for all orders made over the phone.

412-521-2088 – chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com

Choolaah (East Liberty)

Full menu offered for takeout and delivery via third-party app.

All your Choolaah favorites done family style from our catering menu available for pickup. Now available online from our catering menu. pic.twitter.com/2pjU9CrQMy — Choolaah (@Choolaahyum) March 18, 2020

Pick-up orders can be placed and paid for online.

412-503-7797 – choolaah.com

Cinderlands Warehouse (Strip District)

Menu available for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery.

Beer available, too.

412-209-1575 – toasttab.com/cinderlands-warehouse/v3#!/

Colangelo’s Bakery (Strip District)

Open for takeout with limited hours.

412-281-7080

Commonplace Coffee (Squirrel Hill and Mexican War Streets)

Full menu for takeout plus retail bags of coffee.

412-422-0404 (Squirrel Hill), 412-932-2433 (War Streets) – commonplacecoffee.com

Confections By Casey Renee (Black Radish Kitchen and Swissvale)

“Nesting Special,” a Chef’s Choice Cookie Box, available at a 10 percent discount ($18 for a dozen cookies).

Regular menu items all available to order.

Adding assorted fresh-baked cookies and bread, too.

confectionspgh.com

Della Terra (Zelienople)

Full menu and catering for takeout.

724-473-0630 – dellaterrapgh.com

DiBella’s Subs (Multiple Locations)

Takeout and delivery is available at all locations.

Our goal at DiBella’s has always been to treat our team, guests and community as family. The world is changing & we must adapt to those changes to help meet the current needs of our community. https://t.co/pZUy9t35ou#DiBellasCommunitySupport #PayItForward #GenerosityChallenge pic.twitter.com/3X4yLCN0DE — DiBella's Subs (@DiBellasSubs) March 18, 2020

Guests can also request no-contact delivery when ordering online.

Just write in “No Contact Delivery Please” under “other instructions.”

DiBellas.com

DiAnoia’s Eatery (Strip District)

DiAnoia’s Eatery will offer a limited hybrid of its lunch and dinner menus, and are in the process of putting together family style packages.

Market goods such as pasta, bread and cheese also available.

Call for curbside pick-up, delivery via Grubhub.

412-918-1875 – dianoiaseatery.com

Donte’s Pizzeria (South Park)

Full menu available for takeout, along with daily and lunch specials.

412-655-2004 – dontespizzeria.com

Driftwood Oven (Lawrenceville)

Full menu available for takeout; order and pay in advance to minimize contact.

Delivery through GrubHub.

Limited hours; Wed. to Sun. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

412-251-0253 – driftwoodoven.com

Duck Donuts (South Hills)

Pick-up and delivery, curb-side pickup as well.

Online ordering plus third-party app delivery.

duckdonuts.olo.com

Eat‘n Park (Multiple Locations)

Offering a limited takeout menu at pick-up windows and shelves.

For those who could really use a special lift right now… ⭐🌲 #DailyDoseOfSmiley pic.twitter.com/e7JsHt1hzV — Eat'n Park (@EatnPark) March 17, 2020

Hours and menu options for various locations – eatnpark.com/order

El Burro (North Side and Regent Square)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up and delivery through third-party vendors.

Catering options available for large families or groups, as well as six-packs to go.

412-904-3451 (Northside), 412-242-3451 (Regent Square) – elburropgh.com

Everyday Noodles (Squirrel Hill)

Full menu for takeout or delivery.

Call restaurant for direct delivery or order via third-party app.

412-421-6668 – everydaynoodles.net

Fairlane (Mt. Lebanon)

Full menu is currently available for takeout but the kitchen will be pairing down to the items that transport best and sell well.

Family-style meals will be offered as well.

A limited lunch menu will be added along with lunch hours. Items from bottleshop are also available.

Pick-up and delivery will be available, both through in-house delivery and third-party platforms.

412-668-2292 – fairlanepgh.com

Fat Heads Saloon (South Side)

Pick-up, curbside, or delivery thru Grubhub.

🚨 WE ARE OPEN! 🚨 We’re offering To-Go Food orders today from 11:00am – 9:00pm! Click here for menuhttps://t.co/cy9P9Ez5T9… We have Beer.

– Growler fills (due to health concerns no outside growlers please).

– Fat Head’s beer cans/bottles for sale!

Call now: (412) 431-7433 pic.twitter.com/EQTYnLtNfi — Fat Heads Pittsburgh (@FatHeadsPGH) March 18, 2020

Beer is available to-go.

412-431-7433 – fatheads.com

Franktuary (Lawrenceville)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up and delivery through third party vendors.

Six-packs to go available for pick-up.

412-586-7224 –franktuary.com

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina (Strip District)

Full menu and regular hours for takeout.

412-709-6622 – eat-gaucho.com

Girasole (Shadyside)

Full menu will be available for takeout, pick-up or delivery.

To order, view the menu online and call.

412-682-2130 – 733copeland.com

Hello Bistro (Multiple Locations)

Takeout and delivery from its various locations.

Orders can be placed online.

Information on individual locations – hellobistro.com/locations

Hough’s Taproom and Pub (Greenfield)

Full menu and beer available for takeout, with a family-style menu to be released soon.

412-586-5944 – houghspgh.com

Hunan King Chinese Restaurant (Glenshaw)

Takeout

412-487-7131 – zmenu.com/hunan-king-chinese-restaurant-glenshaw-online-menu/

Ineffable Cá Phê (Lawrenceville)

Full menu available for pick-up either in-store or curbside. Stop in or order online.

412-224-2579 – ineffablecaphe.com

Iron Born Pizza (Millvale and Strip District)

Menu available for pick-up or delivery via Uber Eats and Grubhub at both locations.

Pasta available at Strip District location.

412-822-7300 (Millvale), 412-588-0094 (Strip) – ironbornpizza.com

Il Pizzaiolo (Mt. Lebanon)

Full menu available for curbside pick-up and free contact-free delivery within five miles.

Family-style menu will be available later this week.

Orders taken by phone from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

412-344-4123 – ilpizzaiolo.com

Independent Brewing Company (Squirrel Hill)

Items from IBC, Hidden Harbor, Lorelai and specials, plus beer and mocktails for pickup.

Lunch (as of Wed 3/18) and dinner.

412-422-5040 or 412-426-5316 – independentpgh.com

Jimmy Wan’s Restaurant & Lounge (Cranberry and Waterworks)

Takeout and delivery available at both locations.

724-778-8978 (Cranberry), 412-968-0848 (Fox Chapel)- jimmywans.com

Joseph Tambellini Restaurant (Highland Park)

Full menu for takeout with curbside pick-up, plus delivery of large catering orders.

Wine and beer for sale.

412-665-9000 – josephtambellini.com

Kaya (Strip District)

Full menu offered for takeout and delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash.

412-261-6565 – kaya.menu

Ki Ramen (Lawrenceville)

Open for takeout and delivery via third party apps Wed.-Thurs. 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri.-Sat. 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Beer and wine available.

412-586-4796 – kiramenpgh.com

Kiku (Station Square)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up and delivery through third-party vendors.

412-765-3200 – kikupittsburgh.net

Kiin Lao and & Thai Eatery (Squirrel Hill)

Limited menu of family style meals via third-party apps.

412-226-9042 – facebook.com/KiinEateryPittsburgh

KLVN Coffee Lab (Bakery Square)

Takeout and delivery within five miles available.

412-339-0994 – klvncoffee.com

LeoGreta (Carnegie)

Limited menu available for takeout.

Six-packs and wine to-go, too.

412-489-6382 – leogreta.com

Lola (North Side)

A limited menu for pick-up only.

Free buttered noodles for kids.

412-322-1106 – lola-bistro.com

Love Rocks Cafe (McKees Rocks)

As of Tuesday, full menu will be available for pick-up.

Call to place an order.

Hours will be changed to Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

412-770-4642 – facebook.com/LoveRocksCafe

Max’s Allegheny Tavern (North Side)

Limited menu available for pickup from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

412-231-1899 – maxsalleghenytavern.com

Mad Mex (Multiple Locations)

Full menu for pick-up and delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash.

In a Facebook post, Mad Mex announced that the Gobblerito would be returning early at its Canonsburg and Shadyside locations amid the outbreak.

madmex.com

Maenam Thai (Blawnox)

Full menu for takeout and delivery via third-party apps.

Dinner only on Mon., lunch and dinner Tues. to Sat.

412-828-8424

Mesa (Schenley Plaza)

Full menu available for pick-up only with daily lunch specials.

412-621-1700 – mesapgh.com

Mediterra Cafe (Sewickley)

Full menu available for pick-up at a 20 percent discount.

Delivery is offered via Chow Now.

412-740-7064 – mediterracafe.com

Mitch’s BBQ (Warrendale)

Full menu available for takeout.

412-940-1899 – mitchsbarbecue.com

Mola (Shadyside/East Liberty)

Full menu available for takeout plus free in-house delivery with $20 minimum order within 3-mile radius.

Third party apps for all other deliveries.

412-365-6688 – themolafish.com

Monte Cello’s (Ross Township and Wexford)

Customers can order take out.

Ross Twp: 412-821-0600, Wexford: 724-935-4151 – montecellos.com/

Monte Cello’s (Shaler)

Customers can order take out or have food delivered.

412-784-0888 –montecellos.com/

Monte Cello’s (Hampton)

Take out, delivery only from Grubhub and Doordash (don’t deliver directly)

412-487-7100 – montecellos.com/

Monte Cello’s (Cranberry)

Pick-up and delivery

724-772-3133 – montecellos.com/

Muddy Waters Oyster Bar (Shadyside/East Liberty)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up and delivery through third-party vendors.

Six-packs available for pick-up. Family dinner options available.

Extended hours 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

412-361-0555 – muddywaterspgh.com

Nak Won Garden (Shadyside)

Full menu available for takeout. Delivery via app expected later this week.

412-904-4635

Noodlehead (Shadyside)

Full menu available for takeout and delivery.

Takeout available 12-10 p.m. Delivery available within a 3 mile radius from 12-8:30 p.m.

$20 minimum. Cash only.

412-295-4580 – noodleheadpgh.com

Nox’s Tavern & Grille (Blawnox)

Full menu for takeout, curbside pick-up available if requested. 6 packs available to-go.

412-794-8233 – noxstavern.com

Onion Maiden (Mt. Washington)

Full menu available for take-out, pick-up and limited delivery by employees.

412-586-7347

or, The Whale (Downtown()

Abbreviated menu with items such as salads, fish stew and burgers available for pick-up only.

Limited hours Tuesday through Saturday, 12-8 p.m.

412-632-0002 – orthewhalepgh.com

Original Oyster House Pittsburgh (Market Square)

Full menu available for takeout and curbside pick-up. Beer also available.

BIG NEWS!!! You can now pay with a credit card! When you stop by for your take-out pick up a gift book or certificates so you can get your fish on after the Corona. pic.twitter.com/RM2r7ABUNR — OOH Pittsburgh (@OysterHousePitt) March 17, 2020

412-566-7925 – originaloysterhousepittsburgh.com

Palazzo 1837 Ristorante (Washington)

Full menu available for takeout and curbside, plus delivery within a 15-mile radius.

724-223-1837 – palazzo1837.com

People’s Indian Restaurant (Bloomfield)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up and delivery through third-party vendors.

412-661-3160 – peopleindian.com

Piccolo Forno (Lawrenceville)

Takeout menu available. Call to order.

412-622-0111 – piccolo-forno.com

Pigeon Bagels (Squirrel Hill)

Limited menu for takeout; curbside pick-up only so call ahead.

Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

412-224-2073 – pigeonpgh.com

Pittsburgh Juice Company (Lower Lawrenceville)

Open for takeout with grab-and-go juices. Payment can be processed online prior to pick-up. Delivery via GrubHub and Postmates.

412-586-5060 – pittsburghjuicecompany.com

Pizza Care (Uptown)

Pick-up or delivery available, including no contact delivery.

412-281-3348- pizzacare.net

Pizza Taglio (East Liberty/Shadyside)

Full menu available for pick-up only.

412-404-7410 – instagram/tagliopgh

Pizzeria Davide (Strip District)

Pizzeria Davide window will continue to operate as normal but without its outside tables, plus guests can request curbside pick-up.

Testing in-house delivery with staff, and also available via third-party apps.

A discount is offered for industry professionals.

412-904-4139 – pizzeriadavide.com

Point Brugge and Park Brugge (Highland Park and Point Breeze)

Full menu available for takeout, curbside pick-up only.

Delivery through third-party vendors.

Six-packs and bottles of wine available for takeout.

Limited hours Tuesday-Saturday, 12-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Credit card payment only.

All tips will go to a general health care fund for the hourly wage workers that were laid off.

412-441-3334 (Point Breeze), 412-661-3334 (Highland Park) – pointbrugge.com

Primanti Bros. (Multiple Locations)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up and delivery through third-party vendors.

MISSING A TASTE OF PITTSBURGH? Primanti Bros. is taking precautions for their customers in the face of the Coronavirus outbreak, but still serving up sandwiches. https://t.co/qodQeoTBkr — KDKA (@KDKA) March 17, 2020

PrimantiBros.com

Prohibition Pastries (Point Breeze)

Full menu available for pre-order and pick-up only with a limited amount of items available immediately.

A 48-hour notice requested for all orders. Use online ordering form. Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

412-242-3300 – prohibitionpastries.com

Reed and Co. (Lawrenceville)

Full menu available for takeout, pick-up and delivery through Grubhub.

412-605-0237 – reedand.company

Rico’s Restaurant (Ross Township)

Takeout, Curbside pickup, Doordash deliveries

412-931-1989 – www.ricospgh.com

Round Corner Cantina (Lawrenceville)

Menu offered via takeout and delivery via Postmates.

412-904-2279 – roundcornercantina.com

Salem Halal Market and Grill (Strip District)

Grill open for takeout as well as delivery via third-party apps.

The adjoining market also is open and receiving a steady supply of shipments.

412-235-7828 – salemsmarketgrill.com

Salty Pork Bits (Strip District)

Order online for delivery. New products added soon.

saltyporkbits.com

Salud Juicery (Multiple Locations)

Full menu available for take-out, pick-up and delivery.

saludjuicery.com

Sakura Teppanyaki and Sushi (Squirrel Hill)

Contactless take-away plus free in-house delivery within a three-mile range. Full menu offered at a 10-percent discount.

412-422-7188 – sakurateppanyakinsushi.com

Senti Restaurant and Wine Bar (Lawrenceville)

Pickup and delivery menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, also on Postmates.

Wine available for purchase on pick-up orders only.

412-586-4347 – sentirestaurant.com

Silvioni’s (Ross Township)

Restaurant offers carryout from their full menu

412-821-9895

Spice Island Tea House (Oakland)

Offering full menu for takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Delivery via Happy Bellies.

412/687-8821 – spiceislandteahouse.com

Streets on Carson (South Side)

Takeout and in-house delivery of full menu; delivery via UberEats as well.

In-house delivery is free for South Side residents and service industry professionals are offered a 20 percent discount.

412-918-1006 – streetsoncarson412.com

Station (Bloomfield)

Regular menu as well as a “Station Express” menu available for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery via third party apps.

412-251-0540 – station4744.com

Square Cafe (Regent Square)

Curbside pick-up and in-house delivery of menu items, prepared foods and limited grocery items.

Order via website – mygoodnesspgh.com

Thai Gourmet (East Liberty/Shadyside)

Full menu available for takeout, pick up only.

thaigourmetpgh.com or text thaigourmet to 33777.

The Flame BBQ (Millvale)

Restaurant open for catering and party packages only

412-821-0202 – theflamebbq.com

The Vandal (Lawrenceville)

Full menu available for takeout, with an express menu to be released on Wednesday, March 17.

Pick-up and delivery. Call for pick-up orders. Delivery through third party vendors.

412-251-0465 – thevandalpgh.com

Two Sisters Vietnamese Restaurant (East Liberty)

Full menu available for take-out, pick-up and delivery through third-party vendors.

412-404-2760

The Warren Neighborhood Bar (Downtown)

Full menu available for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery via Postmates.

Wine and beer also available.

412-201-5888 – thewarrenpgh.com

Wahlburger’s (Robinson and Ross Township)

Wahlburgers will be offering takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery to its Wahl Family at participating locations.

Putting food on the table for family & friends is what we enjoy most and what drives us every day. While these family meals may look a little different during these challenging times, we have no doubt that we’ll get through this together. 💚 pic.twitter.com/dtYKIu9a3B — Wahlburgers (@Wahlburgers) March 17, 2020

Orders can be placed via the Wahlburgers App or by calling their local restaurant – wahlburgers.com/order

Ya Fei (Robinson)

Takeout, in-house delivery and Uber Eats.

412-788-9388 – yafeirestaurant.com

The Yard (Market Square and Robinson)

Full menu available for delivery via third-party apps.

Pick-up available.

412-291-8182 (Market Square); 412-489-6763 (Robinson) – theyardpgh.com