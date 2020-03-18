Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills will be closing for an indefinite amount of time in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
“In response to growing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, Governor Wolf issued an order on March 17, 2020 mandating the closure of all malls in Pennsylvania operated by Namdar Realty Group,” the group said in a Facebook post.
The mall closed until further notice at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills joins Beaver Valley Mall in closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.
