PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools say they are ending grab-and-go meals at two schools over fears of a potential coronavirus exposure.

The district says a staffer at Brashear High School had indirect contact with a patient confirmed to have the virus.

As a result, grab-and-go meals at Brashear and South Hill 6-8 will end while the schools are cleaned using an electrostatic machine.

The district plans to announce a new distribution site on Thursday.

