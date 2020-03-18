PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools say they are ending grab-and-go meals at two schools over fears of a potential coronavirus exposure.
The district says a staffer at Brashear High School had indirect contact with a patient confirmed to have the virus.
As a result, grab-and-go meals at Brashear and South Hill 6-8 will end while the schools are cleaned using an electrostatic machine.
PPS has been notified of the indirect exposure of a @BrashearHS staff member to a confirmed case of COVID-19. Grab and Go meals at both @BrashearHS and South Hills 6-8 will cease immediately. Both schools will receive deep cleaning with the District’s electrostatic machine.
— Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) March 18, 2020
The district plans to announce a new distribution site on Thursday.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.