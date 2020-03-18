



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Riverhounds’ season suspension has been extended through May 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release, the Riverhounds say this follows recent guidelines from the CDC that restricted public gatherings of 50 or more people through Sunday, May 10.

Before this extension, the season was only suspended for 30 days.

“The league intends to reschedule all suspended matches for another date this season,” the press release says.

“Tickets to postponed Riverhounds SC home matches will be honored at each game’s respective rescheduled date.”

The Riverhounds say the well-being of players, coaches, employees and fans are their first priority.

