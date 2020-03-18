



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they are looking for two men who are wanted after a man was beaten and left unconscious on a sidewalk in Oakland.

Warrants have been issued for 27-year-old William Murphy and 30-year-old Kevin Allison.

Both are facing aggravated assault charges in an assault on the 300 block of Atwood Street around 3 a.m. on March 14, police say.

Officers arrived on scene Saturday and found the victim unconscious.

They transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition.

The victim, Chester Glenn, is recovering from head trauma and underwent successful surgery to have fluid removed from his lungs following the attack, his family says.

The family said Glenn was jumped by a group of people on Atwood Street. A witness recorded the attack and posted it online.

The family said they were made aware of the situation through social media after the violent video went viral online. The family said you can see Glenn on the ground being punched and kicked multiple times in the head by a group of unknown people.