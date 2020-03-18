



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh Public School administration buildings will be closed until further notice for deep cleaning.

According to the PPS, the Central Administration Building in Oakland and the Greenway Professional Development Center in the West End are closed after a report that two employees were exposed to the coronavirus at a non-work event.

The two employees are in roles that require they travel between facilities.

Due to their exposure and travel between facilities, seven grab and go meal sites will also be stopped.

The schools stopping grab and go meals are:

Pittsburgh Arsenal K-5

Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8

Pittsburgh Classical Academy

Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8

Pittsburgh Fulton

Pittsburgh Linden

Pittsburgh Schiller

These seven buildings will also be deep cleaned.

No timetable has been set for their reopening.