BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Health Officials Up Total Cases Across State To 96
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh Public School administration buildings will be closed until further notice for deep cleaning.

RELATED: Pittsburgh Public Schools Offering Grab & Go Meals For Students During Closures

According to the PPS, the Central Administration Building in Oakland and the Greenway Professional Development Center in the West End are closed after a report that two employees were exposed to the coronavirus at a non-work event.

The two employees are in roles that require they travel between facilities.

Due to their exposure and travel between facilities, seven grab and go meal sites will also be stopped.

The schools stopping grab and go meals are:

  • Pittsburgh Arsenal K-5
  • Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8
  • Pittsburgh Classical Academy
  • Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Fulton
  • Pittsburgh Linden
  • Pittsburgh Schiller

    • These seven buildings will also be deep cleaned.

    No timetable has been set for their reopening.

    Comments